Irene Anna "Rene" Pelkey BARRE — Irene Anna “Rene” Pelkey, 84, of Clover Lane passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home, with her husband by her side. Born April 9, 1936, on River Street in Barre, she was the daughter of Victor and Anna (Giacomuzzi) Fontana. Irene attended Brook Street and North Barre elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1954. While in high school, Irene was a cheerleader and an active member of the drama club, acting in four class plays. On May 9, 1959, she married Wayne P. Pelkey in the St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Graniteville. They made their home in Barre before settling in Barre Town. In 2020, they celebrated 61 years together. In her earlier years, she worked for the State of Vermont in the Secretary of Employment Services Office. Irene volunteered at the Central Vermont Hospital Gift Shoppe and was a member of the Jaycee Anns and supported her husband in his volunteer work, as well as being a Cub Scout leader and stay-at-home mom. She was a die-hard football fan of the New England Patriots and never missed a game. In her spare time, Irene enjoyed doing genealogy – she traced the Giacomuzzi and Fontana lines back to the 1700s, but her greatest accomplishment was raising her two sons, Paul and Michael. Survivors include her husband, Wayne P. Pelkey; her sons, Paul W. Pelkey and wife Priscilla and Michael Pelkey and wife Kathy; her brother, Richard A. Fontana; her two sisters, Margarett O’Hara and Edith Gomez; as well as many nephews and two nieces. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Victor S. Fontana and Robert E. Fontana. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Graniteville. Following the service, interment will take place in the Hope Cemetery in Barre. At her request, a private calling hour will be held for immediate family and friends. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
