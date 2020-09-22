Irene A. Pelkey rites BARRE — The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Irene A. Pelkey, 84, was held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in the St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Graniteville. Rev. Patrick Forman, pastor of the St. Monica Catholic Church, led the service and read from scripture. Organist Rosemary Badeau accompanied soloist Ron Routhier in the hymns, “The Old Rugged Cross,” “On Eagles’ Wings," “How Great Thou Art” and “Be Not Afraid.” The eulogy was given by niece Kathy Grange. The bearers were nephews Jeff O’Hara, Mark O’Hara, Tim Fontana and Eric Fontana, and nieces’ husbands Perry Grange and Michael Ornitz. Following the service, interment took place in the Hope Cemetery in Barre where Rev. Forman read the committal prayers. Afterwards, family and friends gathered at the Canadian Club of Barre for a time of fellowship and luncheon. Arrangements were by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
