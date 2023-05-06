Ione R. Stewart NORTH MONTPELIER — Ione R. "Patti" Stewart, age 71, died on March 8, 2023 after a long illness at Central Vermont Medical Center, Berlin. She was born January 8, 1952 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of Frank and Ione A. Itgen, Jr. She graduated from Harriton High School in Rosemont, PA in 1970 and Vermont College in Montpelier in 1972 with an associate's degree. She married Malcolm Stewart in Montpelier on December 4, 1982. She worked as a clerk/typist in the Aviation Division of the Vermont Department of Transportation. She enjoyed tennis, skiing and photography. Survivors include two sons, Damian Stewart of Northfield and Travis Cooke of Dallas, TX; three grandchildren; and her brother Allen Itgen of Drexel Hill, PA. A graveside service will be held for Patti at the Berlin Corners Cemetery in Berlin, VT on Friday, May 26th at 2:00 PM, followed by a barbecue at the Stewart's home in Northfield Falls. Arrangements are in the are of Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield, VT.
