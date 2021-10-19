Inge Hougasian MONTPELIER — Inge Hougasian, 87, passed away peacefully at Berlin Meadows in Barre, Vermont, on Aug. 21, 2021, with a dear friend by her side. Born on Dec. 13, 1933, in Oberhausen, Germany, she was the daughter of Anton Spill and Paula (Radetzki) Spill. Inge’s early educational accomplishments were completed in her home country of Germany. Inge married Bob Hougasian, an American soldier, in Sembach, West Germany, on May 19, 1960, and they came to the United States later that same year. They lived in many states due to Bob’s army assignments; New York, Maine, Mississippi and Michigan are just some of the places they were assigned to. They later divorced in 1979. Inge made a comfortable life for herself in Montpelier, Vermont. One of Inge’s memorable achievements that she was ever so proud of was when she established her U.S. citizenship on Dec. 5, 1966. Inge was very passionate and took great pride in all the work she did throughout her life. She spoke often of many memories while working at Nate's Men's Clothiers in Montpelier and Homer Fitts in Barre. She also enjoyed her time working at Hunger Mountain Co-op for 16 years before retiring. Inge really enjoyed dancing in her late-teens and early-20s – this brought her much joy. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and coloring. Her love for cats was strong, especially for all of her own fur babies. She enjoyed flowers, reading, bird watching and decorating. Inge’s home matched every season and holiday as they came. She especially loved Christmas time and her home country of Germany’s traditions. Any chance Inge got, she would take the opportunity to share her stories and educate people. She was a book of knowledge. Inge was a devoted member of the Montpelier SASH (Support and Services at Home) program. She will be extremely missed by all of her friends at the Prospect Street Apartments where she lived, as well as her Friday afternoon coffee club friends. She will be remembered for her honesty, advice, feisty determination and caring spirit. Inge is survived by one brother, Harry Spill, living in Germany; two cousins, Karin Marden, of Gold Canyon, Arizona, and Astrid Mahany, of New Gloucester, Maine; as well as her niece and nephew. Close friends include Jen LaPan, Diane Stark and Melissa Benner. Inge was predeceased by Bob Hougasian, as well as her three siblings, Horst, Ingrid and Britta. Per Inge’s request, there will be no service. We ask, in lieu of flowers, that you keep Inge’s memory alive by making a donation in her name to a charity of your choice that serves animals.
