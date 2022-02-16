Inga (Rappaport) Tarshis TORONTO, Canada — Inga Maria (Rappaport) Tarshis died Jan. 30, 2022, at the age of 105, in Toronto Canada. Inga was born in Switzerland. At the end of World War II, she was living in Rome where she met Lorie Tarshis, who became her husband in 1949. Lorie and Inga lived in California for many years where Lorie taught economics at Stanford University. In 1970, they moved to Toronto, Ontario. Inga was an accomplished singer and gracious host to the many friends she and Lorie made over the years at Stanford and in Toronto. She created a warm and lively home for herself and Lorie and their daughter, Tanya. Inga is survived by her daughter, Tanya Tarshis, of Toronto, who provided extraordinary care and love to her mother in her final decades; and by her stepdaughters, Susan Tarshis, of Montpelier, and Janet Ancel, of Calais. She was predeceased by her stepson, Andrew Tarshis; and by her husband, Lorie, in 1993, concluding a long and happy marriage. No services are planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.