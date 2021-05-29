Ina (Coffman) Broe EAST MONTPELIER — Ina Faye (Coffman) Broe of East Montpelier passed away on May 7, 2021, in the Heaton Woods Assisted Living facility in Montpelier, Vermont. Ina was 81 years old and is survived by Ernest, Shawn and Jennifer Broe in Vermont. Ina was born in the town of Liberty, Casey County, Kentucky. The family moved to Ohio when she was a pre-teen. She is survived by siblings in Ohio: Ruth, Stanley, David and Paul Coffman. Ina worked most of her career for the federal government, including CDC (NIOSH) in Cincinnati, the Department of the Navy in Indianapolis. She ended her working life with the Farm Services Agency in Middlebury, Vermont. Ina was a frugal but generous person who at one time said she was part-Cherokee. That, combined with her frugal nature, earned her the nickname of “Princess Tuck a Buck Away” which she thought was pretty funny and she enjoyed the fun that went with the name. She was also kin to the real Davy Crockett on her mother’s side. She was a tough lady, her passing was not an easy one but she is finally at peace with our Lord, her family and lifelong friends. There will be no services held in Vermont.
