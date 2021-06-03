Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.