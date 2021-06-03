Ida Richardson MIDDLESEX — A celebration of Ida Richardson's life will be held from the Middlesex Center Cemetery on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. Ida passed away on Jan. 18, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born in Duxbury on Dec. 7, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William Santamore and Volene (Morse). On Sept. 28, 1960, she married Stanley E. Richardson in Elizabethtown, New York. Stanley predeceased Ida on Aug. 3, 2017. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.