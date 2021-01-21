Ida Mae Richardson WATERBURY — Ida Mae Richardson, 82, passed away at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin on Monday morning, Jan. 18, 2021. Born in Duxbury on Dec. 7, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William Santamore and Volene (Morse). Ida grew up in Duxbury and attended schools there. On Sept. 28, 1960, she married Stanley E. Richardson in Elizabethtown, New York. Stanley predeceased Ida on Aug. 3, 2017. After marrying Stanley, she was busy and happy rising her family. She worked at several local restaurants in Waterbury as a waitress. She also worked at the Grand Union Super Market in Waterbury and at a nursing home in Glover. In her leisure time, Ida enjoyed crossword puzzles, keeping up with people on Facebook, traveling with Stan to gamble at various casinos. Her true joy was spending time with her family. Ida is loved and mourned by her children, Wendy Richardson of Waterbury, Ricky Richardson of Nokesville, Virginia, Randy “Joe” Richardson and his wife, Melody, of Middlesex, Robert Richardson of Roxbury; two grandchildren, Alisha Richardson of Worcester and Derek Richardson of Barre; two great-grandchildren, Carter and Jaxon; a sister, Irma Chastenay of Montpelier; three brothers, Harry Santamore of Berlin, Roger Santamore of Royalton, Harvey Santamore of Newport; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Ida was also predeceased by her son, Johnpaul K. “JP” Richardson on May 31, 2014; and five brothers, Allen, Robert, Russell, Maynard and Gordon. A celebration of Ida Richardson's life will be held from the Middlesex Center Cemetery at a later date when it is safe to gather. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
