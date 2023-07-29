Ian C. Purinton SAN JOSE, CA — Ian Carlyle Purinton, 35, passed away in San Jose, CA on June 24, 2023 following several weeks of hospitalization. Ian was born February 3, 1988 in Randolph VT to Roger Purinton and Irene Stewart Gradziel (formerly Irene Purinton). Ian spent his early years in Randolph prior to the family relocating to Raymond, Maine in 1999, where he lived until relocating to CA in May of 2022. Ian graduated from Westbrook Maine High School and played first string defensive line JV and Varsity football. Following high school graduation he attended Eastern Maine Technical College. Ian enjoyed a very successful career for a number of years working in the high purity stainless steel fluid processing systems fabrication industry as a pipe fitter and certified welder. He had been employed in that profession by Zajac LLC and Brunns Brothers, both of Maine and traveled extensively for them building systems for companies such as Gillette, Ben & Jerry's, Stoneyfield, Allagash Brewing just to name a few. He was unquestionably a master of his skill and trade. He also had worked for Tradesmen International. Ian absolutely loved being outdoors. His greatest passions in life were deer hunting and fishing. It was not unusual for Ian to tag his buck on opening weekend. His crowning glory of hunting was bagging a huge trophy 12 point buck on Thanksgiving Day 2011 that he had tracked down from behind his home on Raymond Hill. It was the talk of the local hunters that year of which many came to his home to view it. Ian's other interests and hobbies included skiing, camping, gardening, maple sugaring and grilling. He was also an avid skater and hockey player at the Randolph rink as a young boy. He played little league baseball. As a teenager he mountain bike raced on the Sebago Outfitters team of N. Windham, Maine. Ian had compassion for those he saw in need and would always step forward to lend a hand, such as helping out on the neighbor’s farm up the road during a health issue or building a wheel chair ramp for a disabled friend. Ian is survived by his parents Irene Gradziel and stepfather Bob Gradiel and Roger Purinton and his partner Carol Howard, brother Stewart Purinton (Brittney), sister Kameron Purinton (Wesley) his many nieces, nephews ,cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his grand parents Arland and Bertha Purinton of North Clarendon VT and George and Katherine Stewart of Rutland VT as well as his uncle Charles Stewart and aunts Barbara Pinello and Anne Stewart and cousin Michael Stewart. A very special survivor is his beloved and handsome Bombay cat KitKat that Ian rescued as a tiny kitten from an abusive home. A time of memorial visitation will be held from 6-8PM, Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Randolph, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ian's name to your local Humane Society or Trout Unlimited. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.hallfuneralhome.net.
