Huguette C. Demell BARRE — Huguette C. Demell, 80, of East Cobble Hill Road passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin, with her family by her side. Born on June 24, 1940, in Coaticook, Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of Hector and Cecile (Moreau) Masson. At an early age, Huguette moved to Plainfield, Vermont, and later Norton, Vermont. Huguette attended the Vermont College of Cosmetology and after graduating, started working in Montpelier, where she met her husband, Frank Demell. On Oct. 27, 1962, she married Frank Demell in St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Montpelier. They made their home in Barre for 58 years. Huguette started her hair dressing career of 50 years at Duhamels in Montpelier, and later became the owner of Chez Huguette’s in Barre and then finished her career at Fireside Hair Fashions. She was a member of the St. Monica Catholic Church. In her spare time, Huguette loved cooking and feeding people, as well as working in her gardens, camping, garage sale-ing, and taking care of her beloved dogs. She also loved to read, play cards and dance. Survivors include her husband, Frank W. Demell; her children, Frank A. Demell, Kelly J. Demell and partner Gary Scott, and William M. Demell and wife Jodi; her grandchildren, Mason and Sophia Demell; her brother, Claude Masson and wife Linda of Manchester, New Hampshire; her sisters, Diane Foote and husband Donald of Tilton, New Hampshire, Claudette Beloin and husband Richard of Newport, Vermont, Claire Olich and husband Gary of Miamisburg, Ohio, Rita Pellerin and Bruce Gordon of Milton, Vermont, Susan Rochan and husband Joe of Cumberland, Maine; and her brother, Real Masson of Milton, Vermont; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Yvon Masson, and her sister, Lorraine Rudd. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Hope Cemetery in Barre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cottage Hospital, P.O. Box 2001, Swiftwater Road, Woodsville, NH 03785; or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. The family would like to thank the staff at the Ray of Hope Unit at Cottage Hospital for their kindness and compassion. Thanks, also, to the staff at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center with a special thanks to Father Patrick Forman for his guidance. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
