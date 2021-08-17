Howard Weiner BERLIN — Howard Weiner, 77, of Berlin, Vermont, passed away peacefully on the evening of Aug. 7, 2021. Father of Jason Weiner (Kristine Williams) and Jamie Weiner (Alex Low); grandfather of Phinnaeus Low, Zephyr Low, Storey Williams and Harper Williams; and brother of Beverly Moses (Morton Moses); he was preceded in death by his father, Jack Weiner (d. 1962), and mother, Evelyn “Jerrie” Weiner (nee Goldstein) (d. 1990). Howard was born in Philadelphia, raised in Haddonfield, New Jersey, and resided for many years in and around Philadelphia before moving to Vermont, where he lived since 1980. He served in the U.S. Air Force, worked hard to create a better life for his family and retired from the U.S. Post Office following nearly 35 years of service. He was a strong supporter of the APWU, cared for his co-workers and took pride in his role as a union steward. Throughout his life, Howard found great joy collecting comic books (especially those featuring his favorite caped-hero, Superman), coins and stamps. Most importantly, his love for his family ran deep, and he would do anything for them. A celebration of Howard’s life is being planned. Friends and family may contact jasonhweiner@yahoo.com for more information. Donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation (https://www.kidney.org/donation) in memory of Howard and his beloved father, Jack. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
