Howard L. Sweet MIDDLESEX — Howard I. Sweet, 62, of US Route 2, Middlesex, VT died at his home on January 2 after a brief illness. He was born on July 3, 1960 in Montpelier, VT, the son of Howard and Faye Sweet. He attended both Montpelier and U-32 High Schools. Howard worked for the Berlin Corner Cemetery, and the State of Vermont as a Custodian for many years. Howard pretty much kept to himself but for the people that were in his life, all would say he was one of the most patient, kind, and caring individual. He had a great sense of humor and his laugh was contagious. Howard loved the outdoors. His interests were fishing, gardening, and tinkering on anything that needed fixing. Howard had a loving and patient way with any and all animals and often times when you saw Howard there was an animal at his side. Howard loved helping his family and close friends with anything they may needed. The love he has shown his family and his close friends will be cherished and treasured forever. In Howard's later years, he was a caregiver to many, most importantly to his mom which prevented her from having to go into a nursing home. His care for her was something that only a “one of a kind”, caring, and compassionate person could have done. His siblings will be forever grateful to him for the care he showed their mom. He was predeceased by his mother and father. Survivors include his siblings; BJ Sweet and his wife Tracy of Washington, VT and their children, David, Kelly and Anthony; Steven Sweet and his wife Tina of Craftsbury, VT and their children, Jennifer and Noah; Wanda Terp and her husband Douglas of Winslow, ME and their son C.J.; and Melody Richardson and her husband Joe of Middlesex, VT and their children, Alisha and Derek; and many cousins. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, 1589 VT-14, East Montpelier, VT 05651. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
