Howard Paxman BARRE TOWN — The angels carried a great man to God, our creator, on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Howard Paxman was born on March 30, 1930, in Montpelier, to his wonderful parents, Nelson and Helen (Kilpeck) Paxman. He was the loving husband of his high school sweetheart, Cecelia (Couillard) Paxman, who passed away in 1980. He was the best father in the world to his son, Mike Paxman and his, wife Lois, and to his beloved and devoted daughter, Sue Paxman. He was a cherished brother to his sister, Claire Guare, and a very special uncle to his niece, Kathryn Guare. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all his heart. They always brought a sparkle to his eyes and made him smile and laugh – Keith Paxman and his wife, Julia, with McKenna and Kellen, Kyle Paxman and her partner, Jordan, with Boden, and Nathan Melendy with his sons, Jacob and Joshua. He shared his life and accomplishments with all of you who knew him, so you already know everything about him. Services will be private but please, celebrate his life in the way he knew you and in the way he knew you would do. Just keep his precious soul in your prayers. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
