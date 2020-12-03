Howard Magnant ST. ALBANS — Howard Magnant, 81, of Victoria Lane, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Barre. Born on May 8, 1939, in Franklin, he was the son of Ralph and Ethel (Merrill) Magnant. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Franklin High School in June of 1957. After high school, he attended the Johnson State Teachers College where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in June of 1963. On Aug. 27, 1963, he married Diane Prescott in New London, New Hampshire. They first made their home in Essex, then lived in Underhill and Jericho, before moving back to Essex. Then they retired to New London. Diane passed away on May 31, 2014. Howard then moved back to Vermont, settling in St. Albans. Howard spent his entire working career in the Essex school district, serving as a teacher, principal and superintendent, retiring after 35 years of service. Survivors include his sons, Brent and his wife, April, Mark and his wife, Tina, and Brian Magnant; his grandchildren, Taylor, and Marcus and his wife, Megan; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Richard Magnant and his wife, Annette, of Braintree, Raymond Magnant and his wife, Donna, of Enosburg, Charlie Magnant and his wife, Ellen, of Franklin, and Alice Levick of St. Albans; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his parents. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held in the St. Mary Church in Franklin in the Spring of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary Church, c/o St. John the Baptist Church, P.O. Box 563, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
