Howard M. Allen WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Howard Marcellus Allen was born Dec. 14, 1930, Chelsea, Vermont, and died peacefully May 4, 2022, with family by his side. He grew up on the family dairy farm in Chelsea, which is still an operating dairy farm today. His parents were Simon Allen and Alice Button Allen. He went to school in Chelsea and graduated in 1947. He was a proud supporter of the Chelsea Red Devils. Graduated from UVM undergraduate school and from there, went to serve in the Army during the Korean War. After the Army, he went back to UVM graduate school. On June 17, 1967, he married Geraldine Hoag and they lived in Wakefield, Massachusetts, for 55 years. He worked for more than 40 years for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture traveling to many farms and creameries in New England. His love of “everything milk” didn’t stop there though, he spent 36 years at Eastern States Exposition promoting and selling Vermont cheese in the Vermont Building. Although he lived in Massachusetts, his love for Vermont never waned as he was a longtime member of the Chelsea Fish and Game Club, a stockholder of the Tunbridge World’s Fair, and a committed donor to the First Branch Rescue. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine; his brother, Laurence Allen; 10 nieces and nephews; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. He was very proud of his Vermont roots. Howard will be missed for his stories and his jokes. His family invites you to his graveside service in the Chelsea Highlands Cemetery on May 16, at 11 a.m. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
