Howard Geake BARRE — Howard Geake, 86, formerly of Barre, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, with his wife of 53 years, Judi, at his side. Born in Barre, Vermont, he attended Tufts University before spending two years in Germany with the U.S. Army. He worked his entire career with A.C. Nielsen Co., first as a field rep, then in Personnel, and finally as V.P. of Sales for the Coupon Clearing Division. After an early retirement, he traveled extensively with good friend, Tom Dolan, a fellow Nielsen retiree, to Africa, Antarctica, Australia, Europe and South America. With each of his sons, he took a special trip, a train trip to see the polar bears in Churchill, Manitoba, a boat trip to the Galapagos Island, and a hike on the Appalachian Trail. With his family and extended family, he took several cruises, train rides and camping trips, and a spent a month with his brother-in-law, Nick, as one of three passengers on a freighter delivering cars to ports in the Mediterranean. He took many long distance bike rides with friends, including trips around Lake Michigan, up the coast of Maine and through Portugal. He also participated several times in the RAGBRI, a bike ride with thousands of other across the state of Iowa. In retirement, he drove cross-country, repositioning cars and trucks for individuals and companies. He also became an extra in movies, including Home Alone, The Package, Hoffa, Mo' Money, Rookie of the Year, and others. Sadly, dementia robbed him of those memories in later years. Known for his generosity to all, his final act of benevolence was to leave his body to science through the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind three sons, Jim (Cary), David (Jennifer) and Adam (Jill); and eight beloved grandchildren, Greg, McKenna, Faith, Payton, Kevin, Spencer, Ryan and Fletcher. A service celebrating his life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home (847) 998-1020.
