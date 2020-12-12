Howard E. Sweet WATERBURY — Howard E. Sweet, 66, died peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020, at his home in Waterbury, Vermont. He was born Feb. 21, 1954, to Betty and Roger Sweet, then of East Corinth, Vermont. Howard attended Montpelier High School and later served in the U.S. Army 44th Engineer Battalion during the Vietnam War. Howard worked in construction, transportation, warehousing and production over a long career. His family and friends enjoyed countless pints of ice cream during his years at the Ben & Jerry’s plant in Waterbury and later, many gifts of coffee while he worked at Keurig Green Mountain. He retired in 2015. While he lived outside of the Green Mountain State at some points during his life, Howard was a proud Vermonter. A military history buff, Howard was particularly interested in the American Civil War and the Green Mountain Boys’ roles in key battles, including Gettysburg. He was a member of American Legion Post 59. Howard was known for his generosity, humor, big beard and even bigger smile. Family and friends will warmly remember many hours shared fishing and talking baseball. Growing up in central Vermont, Howard loved spending time in Hubbard Park—sometimes after a quick stop by the State House cafeteria for a ham sandwich and a bag of chips to sustain him over a long afternoon of tracking animals. While he appreciated solitary pursuits, including gardening, he cared deeply for those close to him. He often displayed his love by fixing what needed to be fixed, or building what needed to be built, from his mother’s washing machine to his daughter’s first set of bookshelves. Survivors include his daughter, Kristina Sweet of Essex Junction; mother, Betty Sweet of Berlin; sisters, Helen Bryan of Montpelier, Lisa DuBois of West Berlin, and Charlene Hopkins of East Montpelier, and their spouses; and his best friend and neighbor, Chuck Worden. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul, in 2011; and father, Roger, in 2010. The family will hold a memorial service when it is safe to gather. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601.
