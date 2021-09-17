Homer R. Fitts BARRE — A private graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Homer R. Fitts, 94, formerly of Barre and Joe’s Pond, was held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in the Wilson Cemetery in Websterville, Vermont. He passed away on Aug. 30, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center hospital. Carolynn Peake led the service and read the 23rd Psalm. Pre-recorded hymns were “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.” Casket bearers were Michael Fitts, David Cooper and Jeffrey Cooper, grandsons; Dennis Madigan, grandson-in-law; Cliff Cooper, son-in-law; and Edward Corrigan, nephew. Military honors were accorded to the deceased by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team of White River Junction, Vermont. Taps were sounded. The folded American flag was presented to Douglas Fitts, son of the deceased. Following the service, the family gathered at the home of Edward and Mary Corrigan in Northfield Falls, Vermont. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont, family owned and operated.
