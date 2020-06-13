Hilton J. Davis Jr. EAST BARRE — Hilton J. Davis Jr. of East Barre, Vermont, passed away on May 27, 2020, at Central Vermont Medical Center. Born Sept. 15, 1953, in Springfield, Vermont, “Hilti,” as he was known by most, was an extremely talented artist in oil painting and was once a member of the Paletteers of Vermont. He won several awards for his work, including those at the World’s Fair in Tunbridge. He achieved his pilot’s license at a young age and spent much of his younger years around the Carrier Farm in Washington, Vermont, near where he grew up. Hilton later earned a gold certification as an oil and heating technician and worked many years for E.F. Wall. He was predeceased by his parents, Hilton Davis Sr., Eva (Cassidy) Davis; and his sister, Veronica (Davis) Mauro. He is survived by his twin brother, Clinton Davis, and his son, Daniel Davis. A graveside service will be held on June 19 at 3 p.m. in the Maple Hill Cemetery on Carrier Road in Washington, Vermont. We are requesting to be mindful of the social distancing and wear a mask at the service. A special thanks to the CVHHH and CVMC ICU staff, and especially grateful to Dr. Elizabeth Suiter and her office team. You were great people during a difficult time.
