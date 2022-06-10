Hester G. Manning EAST MONTPELIER — Hester Greta Manning, of Horn of the Moon Road, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. She was born on July 15, 1936, in Montpelier, the daughter of Guy and Ethel (Parsons) Hale. She attended Montpelier Public Schools. Hester worked at the Vermont Clothes Pin Factory in Montpelier, before moving to Connecticut, where she worked for the Stanley Tool Co. It was here that she assembled 25-foot measuring tapes. Hester was known by her family as “Mother Hen” because she looked after everyone. She will always be remembered for doting on her many nieces and nephews, as well as her great-nieces and -nephews and their children. Hester loved to travel and has visited the entire lower 48 states. She loved country music and visiting Nashville with her family. Yearly camping trips to Maine with her nieces was a favorite memory. She also enjoyed berry picking and spending time in her garden. Survivors include her siblings, Dorothy Campi, of Moretown; Glenna Hale, of East Montpelier; Charlie Hale, of Arizona; and Arthur Hale, of East Montpelier. She is also survived by many of her beloved nieces and nephews, along with many great-nieces and -nephews and their children. She was predeceased by her siblings, Reginald "Reggie" Laundry, Velma Defrain, Roland "Calvin" Hale and Nathan Hale. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service was held 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the North Branch Cemetery in Middlesex, Vermont. Hester did not have children of her own, therefore the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
