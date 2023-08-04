Herman M. Spencer, Jr. WILLIAMSTOWN — Herman M. Spencer Jr., 71, a long-time resident passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Central Vermont Medical Center, after a long battle with cancer. Born on March 19, 1952, in South Barre, he was the son of Herman M. Sr. and Lucille (Johnson) Spencer. Herman grew up in Williamstown, attending Quarry School and Williamstown High School. After high school, he joined the Vermont Army National Guard. He worked at Bombardier in Barre for the majority of his career, working on Amtrak rail cars. He also worked at Green Mountain Coffee Roasters in Waterbury, before retiring. Herman enjoyed spending time with his family, working with his John Deere backhoe, doing stonework, and watching NASCAR races and old westerns. In recent years, he enjoyed spoiling his beloved cat “Tig.” Besides his wife, Lillian, he is survived by his daughter Cindy MacRitchie and her husband, Cooper of Williamstown, VT; his sons, Herman Spencer III, and Andrew Spencer and Anthony Spencer and his wife, Jessica all of Williamstown, VT; his sisters Bonnie Eaton and her husband, Timothy of East Falmouth, MA and Susan McMahon of Fort Meyers, FL as well as five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and son Henry. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Brook Haven Cemetery in Orange. Following the graveside service, there will be a celebration of life at The Den, 110 Business Center Road, Williamstown. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; Make-A-Wish Vermont, The Vermont Teddy Bear Factory, 6655 Shelburne Road, Suite 300, Shelburne, VT 05482; St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
