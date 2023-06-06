Henry R. Dukette Sr BERLIN — A funeral sevice for Henry R Dukette Sr who died on 4/2/2023 will be held on June 17, 2023 at St John's Evangelist Church in Northfield Vt at 11 am. Burial will follow at Berlin four corners and a gather will be held at his home at 1009 Chandler Rd in Berlin Vt.
