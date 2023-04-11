Henry R. Dukette Sr. WEST BERLIN — Henry Richard Dukette Sr., age 87, died on April 2, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 16, 1935 in Northfield to Joseph and Grace Dukette. He is survived by his four children; Henry Dukette Jr. and his wife Carole of Salem CT, Randy Dukette of Northfield, Michael Dukette and and his wife Myrle of Westbrook ME, and his daughter Patricia Dukette and her partner Wayne White of Roxbury. Grandchildren include Jessika Lawliss and husband Jesse, Garrett Dukette and wife Kristina, Shauntel Cook, Nick Workman. Great grandchildren include Ahlexus, Ahleah, Avah and Noah Lawliss. Phillip and Nicholas Dukette, Nicholas, Elias and Lily Cook. He is predeceased in death by his parents Joseph and Grace, his loving wife Jean whom he was married to for 59 years, grandson Dylan Dukette, and three siblings Everett, Raymond and Marie. He joined the Army in 1954 until 1958. He married Jean Dukette on August 16th, 1958. He joined the Army National Guard in 1979 and retired in 1995. He worked for Capital City Press and then went to Northlight Studio Press and worked until he retired. He was always willing to help others as he was a jack of all trades. He loved spending time at his camp in Alburgh and enjoyed playing cribbage. A funeral service will be done at a later date when weather warms. The mass will be at St. John's church in Northfield and burial will be at Berlin Corner Cemetery where he and his wife Jean will be laid to rest together. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to CVHHH in Berlin.
