Henry D. LaPerle Sr. GRANITEVILLE - On Saturday, June 25th, 2022, Henry D. LaPerle Sr. was called home at the age of 79. The world has lost a great husband, brother, father, stepfather, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend. Henry was born July 25th, 1942, to Donat and Desneiges LaPerle in Barre, VT. He attended Holy Ghost graded school and Spaulding High School where he had many stories to tell from his days in the automotive program, graduating in 1960. Upon graduation he entered the Granite industry where he spent 48 years as a polisher. He took great pride in his work and even made an appearance in ‘The Stone Whistle’ a documentary on the Barre Granite industry featuring John Forsythe. He served his country in the National Guard as a mechanic, retiring as Sgt., after 20 years. He was also a member of Canadian Club and the Knights of Columbus. He married Mary A. Kezer October 12th, 1963, they made their home in East Barre, Williamstown and finally Graniteville. Together they had 3 children Lisa, Brenda & Henry Jr. They were married nearly 30 years, before Mary’s passing in 1993. He married Anna R. Rios August 26th, 1994, and his family grew. They enjoyed nearly 28 years of marriage. Henry loved a good project, always having one in process, from raising the roof of his first house, countless auto repairs & restorations and home improvements on his or a family member’s home! He was always there to lend a helping hand, impart his wisdom and share a story. Henry’s passions included his family, friendships, old cars (top of the list ’56 Chevy), snowmobiling, his pets, and of course sharing his love of life during the 45 years he spent blessing so many of us by acting as our own personal Santa! Many area families and businesses were blessed by his yearly appearances. This gift he shared with so many will live on for years to come! Henry was predeceased by his parents, wife Mary, daughter Lisa, brother Denis, stepdaughter Tammy, her husband David, stepson David, and nephew Greg. He leaves behind his wife Anna, children Brenda Beaudin, Henry LaPerle (Michelle), Kathy Brouillette (Mickey), Missy Dargon (Trevon), 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial to Celebrate Henry’s life will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre on Thursday July 7th at 8:00am, interment will follow at the St. Sylvester’s Cemetery, 22 Websterville Road in Barre. Calling hours will be held at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre on July 6th from 5-7pm. Extra parking is available across the street in the St. Monica parking lot. Per his wishes, there will be a celebration of his life following the committal at the Canadian Club in Barre at 11:30. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
