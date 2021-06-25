Henry A. LaGue Jr. BERLIN — Henry A. LaGue Jr., 89, a longtime resident, business owner and developer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. At an early age, Henry learned the work ethic that would lead to his success in later life. After his honorable service in Korea, Henry returned to central Vermont. Henry began his house building career in 1954, during which he developed multiple neighborhoods and countless homes in Montpelier, Barre City and Barre Town. He was also a master electrician and master plumber. Henry loved the Town of Berlin, and he became a fixture on many different boards. His love of building was only exceeded by his love for operating machinery of all kinds – be it bulldozer, excavator, or his beloved John Deere 410, he was happiest working in the dirt or stone, digging foundations, leveling lawns, building roads or moving stone at the quarry. Henry and his wife, Suzanna, loved having family and friends visit their camp on Lake Memphremagog. Unlike his non-stop work at home, Henry loved to sit for hours fishing for perch on his Grady-White. Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Suzanna; his three children, Wendi (Tim), Chip (Kim) and Randy (Renee); his seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Brody), Ryan, Maggie, Michael, Zachary, Nikki, Ally, and his great-granddaughter, Elle; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John, and his sisters, Jane and Madeline. Per his request, there will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
