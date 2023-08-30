Henrietta (Dolly) Swann ROXBURY — On August 26, 2023, Dolly, Swann, loving wife and mother passed away unexpectedly at the age of 89. Dolly was born on August 8, 1934 to Charles & Audrey Flint (Holt) in Randolph VT. Dolly graduated from Northfield high school in 1952, married Robert Swann on November 26,1955. They had 4 Children, Jeffrey (Cheryl), Jay (Dede), Karen (Floyd) Baker, Sheila (Melvin) Pecor, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Dolly was survived by her sister Rhoda Jarvis of Randolph. She was pre-deceased by her siblings Otis, Robert, Mini, Isabelle, Olive, Irma, Muriel (Jean). Bob and Dolly lived in the same house for 67 years and got much enjoyment from the property and gardens. Dolly enjoyed cooking for many family meals, traveling, camping and spending time at their PEI cottage. Most of all she loved her family. She worked as a secretary at Norwich University for 22 years. Arrangements are in the care of Kingston Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday September 1st at St. John’s Catholic Church on Vine St. in Northfield with burial to follow at Roxbury Village Cemetery. Gathering to follow burial at the church hall. In leu of flowers donations can be made to the Northfield Ambulance 51 South Main St. Northfield VT 05663.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.