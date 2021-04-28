Helen Stone MARSHFIELD — Helen Stone passed away on May 18, 2020, at age 79. She was born March 18, 1941, in Plainfield, Vermont, to Richard and Hazel (Croteau) Gokey. Siblings were three brothers and one sister. Helen spent most of her life in Marshfield, Vermont, living on a small farm on Hollister Hill during her growing up years. She was educated in the Marshfield School system and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1959. She married Leland Stone on Aug. 16, 1963, and enjoyed 45 years of marriage in their home on the Groton State Forest Road, Marshfield, before moving to New Hampshire in 2008 for her remaining years, to be closer to family. A son, Kevin, and a daughter, Kristel, were born to them. She was employed by the Twinfield School System as secretary from 1967 to 1986, and as bookkeeper for Twinfield and the Washington Northeast Supervisory Union from 1986 to 2002 when ill health forced her to retire. She was a member of the Marshfield United Church, serving as trustee on the official board, financial assistant and as church secretary for several years, and also a member of the church choir. Her hobbies included spending time with family, an avid reader, loved country, gospel and Christmas music, cooking, dining out, church activities, and had an extensive coffee mug collection. Survivors include her spouse, Leland Stone; son Kevin Stone and wife Kim of Grafton, New Hampshire; daughter Kristel Drury and husband Peter of South Royalton, Vermont; a brother, Kenneth Gokey and wife Susan of Cabot, Vermont, and a brother, James Gokey of Barre, Vermont. She also has step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Hazel Gokey Lunge; a stepfather, Ralph Lunge; a sister, Norma MacIver; a brother, Robert Gokey. In keeping with her wishes, a private graveside service will be held in the New Discovery Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Onion River Food Shelf, Marshfield, Vermont.
