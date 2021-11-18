Helen (Payette) Goodrich PLAINFIELD — Helen G. (Payette) Goodrich, 76, of Hollister Hill Road, passed away on Nov. 15, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Vermont, with her family by her side. She was born on Jan. 24, 1945, at the Barre City Hospital, to George and Ida (Hayford) Payette. She attended Montpelier Public Schools and later graduated from Goddard College with a B.A. degree in Human Services. Helen retired with 37 years’ experience as a social worker from the Vermont Health Department, Women, Infants and Children (WIC). During her career, she was active in programs that helped those in need, such as Battered Women and Children, Meals on Wheels, Head Start and Parents Anonymous. She started the Head Start program in the early-'70s at the Bethany Church in Montpelier and the father’s group for Head Start in central Vermont. She briefly moved to Newport, New Hampshire, in the mid-'70s to establish the first Meals on Wheels program in that area. She returned to Vermont and her position with the state as a social worker, working in different departments for families and youth. After her retirement, she and her husband, Stanley, resided in Raymond, New Hampshire, for several years, before moving back to Vermont in 2004. Her passion in life was to help others. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Goodrich, in 2013. She was a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #3 in Montpelier. Survivors include her children, Renee (Parker) Hotaling and husband Frank, of Barre, and Brandi Roberts and partner Paul Fowler, of Plainfield; grandchildren, Jocelyn Batchelder, Monique Parker and husband Christopher Gay, Casee Fowler and Caleb Fowler; great-grandchildren, Beau Trudo, Zoey Flood, Landon Gay and Jameson Gay; siblings, Louise Beaudin, of Barre, and Marshal Payette, of Alburgh. She was predeceased by seven siblings. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com Memorial contributions may be made to Circle Inc., Washington County Agency for Domestic Violence, P.O. Box 652, Barre, VT 05641.
