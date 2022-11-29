Helen Hinrichsen DAVIDSVILLE, PA — Helen Lowery Wilcox Hinrichsen ,age 95, passed away November 19,2022 at the Laurel View Assisted Living facility in Davidsville, PA. Born March 10, 1927 in Media, PA to parents Harry and Margaret Wilcox. Helen married Rev Robert Hinrichsen on July 6,1953 and for over 50 years made their home in various towns in PA. Helen attended High school in Media PA graduating in 1943. She later attended Penn State University where she received her Master of Arts in Home Economics. Helen followed PSU in all aspects her entire life. Later she received her second Master of Arts in Theology at the Indiana State University. Helen’s faith guided her to many countries for various mission work. Helen was an active member of all the Methodist Churches in their travels. Helen’s loves were not only her family but people in general. Her knowledge and enjoyment with flowers, birds and plants was unending. Helen is predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Rev Robert Hinrichsen. Helen is survived by her two sons, Dr William R.(Nancy) NJ, and Harry H.(Linda) VT. ; and three grandsons Erik (Jenna) MA, Michael of MA and Niall of PA. A spring burial is planned at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The George Mason Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Helen, please make your donation to the United Methodist Church.
