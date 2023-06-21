Helen G. Wilder PORT ORANGE, FL - Helen passed away of natural causes September 21, 2022 in Port Orange, FL. Helen was predeceased by her husband Richard A. Wilder. Helen was survived by her sons Ricky and Daniel Wilder, her daughter Trudie Wilder, her adopted sons Ryan and Christian Wilder and many other family members and friends. There will be a graveside service June 24 at the Worcester cemetary at 11:00 am. The service will be followed by a celebration of life gathering at the Como residence next to the fire department in Worcester, VT. Please bring a dish to the gathering. Please contact Trudie Wilder about refreshments at 1-386-453-1998. BYOB. Please bring seating for the celebration of life. Please park at any public parking areas in town. Donations appreciated.
