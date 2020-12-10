Helen Burr Golon CALAIS — On Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, Helen Burr Golon passed away peacefully at the age of 81. Born Nov. 2, 1939, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, to Alfred and Edith Burr, she was raised in Moorestown, New Jersey, alongside her sister, Anna, and brother, Alfred. She was a gifted artist, as well as a passionate musician who learned to play the violin, saxophone and piano by the time she was in her early-teens. She graduated Moorestown H.S., attended Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Boston Museum School of Fine Arts. Moving to Vermont in 1980, she utilized her skills as a pianist and learned to play organ and pipe organ for various churches around central Vermont in the 1980s and early-1990s. She often couldn’t resist to play a few chords if she happened to walk by a vacant piano or organ. As an early adopter of social trends, she helped establish a food shelf in Plainfield and advocated to establish a food bank to help abolish hunger in communities around Vermont. In the early-1980s, she moved to Calais and established her homestead, where she continued to raise her three children. She was a blessing to all who knew her. She was a kind, loving and generous mother, grandmother and friend to many and she filled their lives with joy, love and light, with her heart and soul. She is survived by her brother and sister, Alfred Burr II and Anna Root; her children, Tina, Matthew, Catherine; and her grandchildren, Ashley, Spencer and Ceara Goodnow. She was predeceased by her first son, John Goodnow III; and her parents, Alfred and Edith. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Vermont Foodbank at www.vtfoodbank.org.
