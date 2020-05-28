Helen B. Roy ESSEX JUNCTION — Helen Begin Roy, 103, of 18 Carmichael St. passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in her home at Mansfield Place. Born Jan. 8, 1917, in St. Samuel-de-Gayhurst, PQ, Canada, she was the daughter of Pierre H. and Aurelie R. (LaPierre) Begin. A hardy farm girl from the Eastern Townships of Quebec, she emigrated to the U.S. at age 8 with her parents and eight siblings settling on a farm on West Hill in Barre. As a teen, Helen nursed her dying mother through her battle with cancer in 1935, then supported herself as a waitress. On Jan. 4, 1941, she married William J. Roy Sr. in Perkinsville, Vermont. They made their home in Websterville before settling in Barre on Orange Street. Helen and Bill were blessed with one son, William Jr., in 1945. Tragically, Billy was killed in a work-related accident during a summer job while in college in 1966. Helen lost her dear husband, Bill, in 1998 after 57 years of marriage. A strong, practical, charming and delightful Quebecoise woman, Helen was a loving wife and mother, a surrogate grandma to many, a cherished aunt to her many nephews and nieces, and a loving sister to her siblings. In addition to her parents, her husband, William Roy Sr., and her son, William J. Roy Jr., she was predeceased by her sisters, Eliane LaFaille, Germaine Casavant and Gabrielle Pruneau; as well as her brothers, Antonio, Raoul, Alcide, Eugene and Armand. She is survived by many nieces and nephews in Canada and the United States. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at noon in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre, Vermont, followed by interment in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Aldrich Public Library, 6 Washington St., Barre, VT 05641; Barre Opera House, P.O. Box 583, Barre, VT 05641; or to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, Vermont. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
