Heath Raymond Evola MONTPELIER — Heath Raymond Evola, 42, of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away on Sept. 22, 2020, after losing his courageous battle with liver disease. His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2020, at The Mad River Barn in Waitsfield. Heath was born in Fresno, California, on Feb. 26, 1978, and called Hammond, Louisiana, home for more than 20 years. He graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a Bachelor of Science and continued his education by entering the master’s program shortly after. Heath moved to Montpelier, Vermont, in 2009 from Hammond to be closer to his younger sister, Maxine, and his Aunt Maggie. From 2010–2018, he lived in the Mad River Valley where he established many friendships, all of whom will remember him fondly and with love. From 2018 until his last days, he lived with, and helped take care of, his Aunt Maggie in Montpelier. Heath leaves behind his sister, Maxine Eaton, brother-in-law, Justin Eaton, his nephews, Odin and Atlas Eaton; his aunt, Maggie McGill; his cousin, Duncan Browne III; his stepsisters, Taylor Varnado, Emily Varnado, Hillary Varnado; his uncles, James McGill, William McGill, and Duncan Browne II. Heath will be greatly missed and will be remembered always as a loving, funny, smart, kind, selfless and protective brother, nephew and friend. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
