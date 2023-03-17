Hazel Geake COLCHESTER — Hazel Geake, 92, passed away peacefully, with family at her side in her home on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Hazel was born in Charlotte Vermont, on October 5, 1930, to the late Clyde Otis Parker and Florence (Gover). She grew up in Brookfield, Vermont and attended Brookfield Grade School (a one-room schoolhouse) and Williamstown High School. Being raised during the depression made her resilient, resourceful and a hard worker. Hazel had many hobbies and interests. She was an artist and award winning porcelain doll maker and had a love for all crafts. She lived in California and Nevada in the 1950’s and 1960’s. During this time she did modeling, was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a barefoot water skier on Pyramid Lake. She was a contestant on the live TV show “Queen for a Day”. Hazel liked to garden both vegetables and flowers. Her passion for bowling began when she lived in Lancaster, California and continued in Vermont at the Milton Bowling Center, moving to Spare Time in Colchester when that closed. She traveled all over to compete in tournaments and was sent to Reno, Nevada to represent Vermont as Senior Champion Bowler at age of 80. Hazel bowled for most of her life and only stopped in recent years due to arthritis. During her bowling career she gained many lasting friendships, and she will be greatly missed by her “bowling buddies”. In 1969 she and her husband, Reg, moved back to their home state of Vermont and opened Mary’s Market on Route 2 in Colchester, and ran it until the mid 80’s. There they made many friends through their Mom and Pop Store and Snack Bar serving those hungry Catamount Racing fans coming back from the races. She then went to work as a Test Technician for Digital Equipment Corporation, until they closed their Vermont site in 1990. Hazel’s artistic ability to create porcelain dolls led her to conduct classes in her Colchester Studio called “Little Forever”, starting in 1986, where she built family-like relationships with her students. She taught doll making classes twice a week up until late last fall. Her loyal students (now family) Cathy, Sandy, Pam, Mary, Pat, Dottie, Carmen, Linda, Kristen, Ann, Sharron, Judy G.,Judy L., Karen, and Tonya continued to come for visits until her passing. She always had a very big heart, nurturing disposition and fondness for all animals. These traits she has passed on to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The love Hazel had for her family and friends was unconditional. She is survived by her son Dennis Geake and wife Jeanne of Orem, Utah, and her daughter Sheila Ginter and husband Neil of Colchester; her son in law Wayne Rebich of West Virginia; her brother, Douglas Parker of Florida; her sister in law Nancy Parker of South Carolina; her grandchildren, Amy Geake LeBaron, Leah Johnson and husband Matthew, Abraham Geake and wife Alison, Reginald Geake and wife Carrie, Elizabeth Willis, Katie Harris and husband Clayton, Jared Geake, Emily Geake, Bradley Geake and wife Dana, Josh Rebich, Nick Rebich, Zack Rebich, Megan O’Sullivan and husband Brendan, Holly Bordeau and partner Seth Gamin, Andrew Ginter, Emily Pawlusiak and husband Dave, and Kevin Ginter and wife Caroline; 41 great grandchildren; her loving nephew Randy Parker who faithfully called his “auntie” every Friday; and her beloved cat Eevee. Hazel was predeceased by her parents, Clyde Otis and Florence Parker; her husband Reginald E. Geake; her daughter Regina Rebich; and her siblings, Clyde Parker, Arland Parker and wife June, Chester “Chet” Parker and wife Rejeanne, Beverly Carminiti and husband Bill, Irene Magoon and husband Edgar “Joe-Pete”, Eddie Parker, and her grandson Dustin Willis. The family would like to thank all her many friends who have given her so much love, happiness, and support and the nurses with Bayada Hospice Care and Keene Medical allowing us to carry out her wishes of staying in her home. A visitation with a prayer service immediately following will be held, Tuesday March 28 from 3-5 pm in the Minor Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Milton. A funeral service will take place Wednesday, March 29 at 11 am in the United Church of Colchester, with a reception to follow. To view it live please click here https://www.youtube.com/@theunitedchurchofcolcheste1242 If anyone would like to make a donation in Hazel’s name, they can be made to, the United Church of Colchester 900 Main St., Colchester, VT 05446, or the Second Chance Animal Center, by calling 802-375-2898 Ext-303, emailing kernst@2ndchanceanimalcenter.org or by visiting the website https://2ndchanceanimalcenter.org/support.html. To send online condolences, please visit www.minorfh.com
