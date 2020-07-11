Hayden C. Gaylord WAITSFIELD — Hayden C. "Dennis" Gaylord passed away July 9, 2020, after many years of health ailments. He was born Feb. 18, 1952, to Hadley M. Gaylord Sr. and Eloise G. Gaylord. Dennis lived in Waitsfield and became an integral part of the community. He was a graduate of the St. Johnsbury Trade School in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, with his vocation in auto mechanics. Starting at age 8, he worked as a mechanic at the family-owned Hap’s Service Station. Many engines hung from our maple trees in the backyard that were destined for a car he was constructing. He was employed at John Deere in Montpelier, Vermont, for over 10 years working on tractors and farm machinery. This led to his sole proprietorship servicing farm equipment as a traveling mechanic. His last position was as a private mechanic and caretaker on a local Waitsfield estate. He was known to help folks stranded on the side of the road. Recalling an episode where he stopped to help a semi-tractor trailer, the driver was skeptical, but once Dennis heard the engine and listened to the driver’s plight, he knew what to do, repaired the truck and the driver was on his way again. There were many of these such stories - an extraordinary mechanic. Dennis was a man of many trades. One of his greater accomplishments was the construction of an old-fashioned stagecoach. He even forged his own tools to build the coach, including a special steamer to bend the wood for the wheels. Other interests were trains, antique farm tractors, classic cars and cooking. Dennis also had a talent for music. As a boy, he played the drums, with lessons from the great jazz drummer Art Blakey, and then Dennis taught himself to play the guitar. He possessed a kind heart and was very willing to help out his fellow man. He was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows where he became Grand Master of that lodge. He helped children’s organizations by starting and participating in fundraisers to provide fun and healthy opportunities to several kids. He was a quiet man and many did not know his talents. He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Lynn Boardwine; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Aleksander and Landon Boardwine; his son, Marshall Turner; siblings, Phyllis Mayville of Milton, Vermont, Pearl Vargas, Hadley M. Gaylord Jr., Allen Gaylord, Peter Laskowski, of Waitsfield, Vermont, and Michael Bonotto of Princeton, New Jersey; and several extended family members. He was predeceased by his brother, Walter H. Gaylord. A celebration of his life will be announced at a future date. We want to extend our deepest appreciation and thanks to the staff at Berlin Health and Rehab for their superb dedication to Dennis’ care. They did an outstanding job with communication to us as a family and to his medical needs. Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury, Vermont. To send condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
