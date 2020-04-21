Harvey W. Eastman NORTHFIELD — Harvey W. Eastman, 70, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at the University Of Vermont Medical Center after a courageous battle to survive a tragic house fire that occurred on April 2, 2020. He was born June 16, 1949, in Bethel, the son of Albert and Phyllis (Warren) Eastman. He is a graduate of Northfield High School. He was a career military veteran in the U.S. Air Force having served during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged at the rank of technical sergeant. He later worked at Norwich University as a security officer and Capital Candy as a truck driver. He married Barbara Lapoint, but she unfortunately perished in their home fire. Harvey loved virtually any outdoor activity or sport. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his ATV. Harvey was the “strong silent” type who enjoyed flirting with the ladies. He was a kind man and would do anything he could for his friends and family, often going without himself. He held lifetime memberships in both the VFW and the American Legion posts in Northfield. Harvey is survived by his son and wife, Harvey and Christine Eastman Jr. of LaFargeville, New York; and his five grandchildren. In keeping with his wishes, there are no services being planned at this time. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.