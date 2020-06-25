Harriet Mulcahy BARRE — Harriet “Babe” Mulcahy, of Camp Street, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020, sitting in the sun on her front porch. She was 100 years young. Born on Feb. 14, 1920, in Barre, she was the daughter of Ira and Alice (Quinn) Houston. Harriet was a member of the 1938 graduating class of Spaulding High School, where she excelled in cheerleading. She married Richard Mulcahy in 1945. Harriet began her work life at the Town Shop in the 1940s and went on to become manager until the store closed in 1989. After retiring, Harriet worked at the East Barre Antique Mall, traveled extensively with daughter Martha and beloved sister-in-law Joan Higgins of Brookfield. She loved her Bridge games with longtime Barre residents Agnes Parentoni, Frances Bianchi and Sally Cary. Harriet believed in giving back to her community and was most proud of her volunteer efforts with the Vernon Area Rehabilitation Center, serving mentally challenged individuals, and with Altrusa for 26 years. She was an active and inspirational mother to her four children: Mary, Martha, Michael and Timothy, as well as her three grandchildren, Felicia, Aaron and Alex. Her home was always filled with a constant stream of nieces and nephews. Survivors include her daughters Mary Nessel (John) of Sandwich, Mass.; and Martha Mulcahy of Barre; her granddaughter Felicia Cox of Sarasota, Fla.; and her grandsons Aaron Nessel of Brooklyn, NY, and Alex Nessel of Sandwich, Mass. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Richard Mulcahy, and her sons Michael and Timothy Mulcahy, as well as her brothers Everett and Neal Houston and her sister Geneva Thivierge. A celebration of Harriet’s life will be held in September 2020, date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
