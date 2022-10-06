Harrie W. Yandow WATERBURY — Harrie W. Yandow, 87, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin early Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, 2022. Harrie was born on Jan. 19, 1935 in Burlington the son of the late Otis and Mabel (Wright) Yandow. On August 22, 1959 Harrie married his lifelong partner Adele (Noe) Yandow. Harrie was raised in Burlington, graduated from Burlington High School in 1952. He then continued his education at Johnson State College, where he graduated in the class of 1956 with a B.S. in Education. Harrie was born to be a teacher and from 1956-1958 he began his teaching career at Orleans High School, where he also coached varsity soccer, basketball, and baseball. In 1958 Harrie served for one year with the United States Army, and in 1960 joined the Vermont National Guard. 1959 also saw Harrie move to Waterbury and begin his work at Waterbury High School where he worked until 1965. Harrie then began his teaching career at Harwood Union High School where he stayed until retirement in 1994, teaching Social Studies, and coaching Varsity Golf and Varsity Women’s Basketball. Harwood was where Harrie found his home teaching. Respected by all his students Harrie had an impact on many lives in many different ways. From words of wisdom, to betting cans of Sprite, Harrie knew how to connect with his students. Beyond teaching Harrie was an avid outdoorsmen, and loved spending time on the family camp on Lake Bomoseen. He loved working on his home, and during the summer he could almost always be found working on his beautiful vegetable garden. A shining star in his life were his grandchildren, all of whom he loved whole heartedly and supported with all he could. Harrie is survived by his wife of 63 years Adele Yandow, of Waterbury; his children Stephen Yandow and his wife, Jacqueline, of Moretown, Marybeth Longo and her husband, Jason, of Duxbury, Thomas Yandow and his wife, Jean Haverstick, of Moretown; his grandchildren Jessica Yandow, Kristina Yandow, Natasha Yandow, Taylor Yandow, Alison Yandow and William Longo, as well as extended family. Harrie was predeceased by his son, Barry Yandow on September 21, 2015. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Harrie Yandow will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Waterbury on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the church parish hall. Harrie’s family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be given in the form of donations to the Waterbury Senior Center, 14 Stowe Street Waterbury, VT 05676.To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.