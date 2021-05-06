Harold W. Taylor EAST BARRE — Harold W. “Pat” Taylor, 73, of Hillside Avenue passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, at his home. Born on April 14, 1948, on Hillside Avenue in East Barre, he was the son of Raymond and Barbara (Jones) Taylor. He attended elementary school in East Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1966. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mechanical Maintenance Engineer Equipment Repair Division serving as a Staff Sergeant and participating in three tours to Vietnam, two tours to Germany and one to Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1987. After his military service, he worked in the maintenance department at Lyons Pontiac, and was a member of the Barre Town road crew before joining the staff at Price Chopper from where he retired in 2007. Harold was a member of the East Barre Congregational Church and multiple bowling leagues at Twin City Lanes where he gained a whole second family. In his spare time, he enjoyed travelling, watching NASCAR races, cheering on the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Redskins – he was a devoted lifelong fan. Most of all, Harold enjoyed time spent with his family. Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer (Taylor) Bliss and her husband, Cole; and his son, Patrick Taylor and his partner, Crystal; his grandchildren, Blake, Michael, Carson, Paige and Vanessa; his mother, Barbara Taylor; his brother, Howard "Mike" Taylor; his sisters, Kathaleen "Kathy" Pelletier and her husband, Carlton, and Jacqueline "Jackie" Taylor; as well as his faithful friend, Jerry Miller; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his nieces, Christa and Mikayla Foster. Harold will be remembered for the wonderful man he was, the amazing heart he had, and the smile he put on everyone’s face he encountered. The celebration of Harold’s life will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the MacKenzie Webster VFW Post #790, 527 East Barre Road, Barre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Class of ’66 Memorial Awards, c/o SHS Class of '66, in care of Mike Gilbert, 15 Willow Drive, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
