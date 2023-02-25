Harold W. Hurlburt EAST MONTPELIER — Harold William Hurlburt 94 passed away Wednesday February 22, 2023, at his home in East Montpelier VT. Harold was born to Harold and Iona July 19, 1928, in Waterbury VT. Harold has five children, Kelley Griffith, Brian Hurlburt, Chad Hurlburt and Sean Hurlburt. Harold was predeceased by his daughter Sheri Tallman, his wife Marguerite Hurlburt and his siblings Kenny Hurlburt, Rita Hurlburt and Dianna Meckle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.