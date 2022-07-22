Harold Lawrence BARRE — Harold (Matthew) Lawrence passed away on July 19, 2022. Born on September 24, 1926 in Jonesville, VT, he was the son of Joseph and Elizabeth Lawrence. He married Norma Farnsworth on May 9, 1951 who passed away on April 27, 2015. Matthew joined the Navy when he was 16 years old to enter into World War II and served through the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He continued his service with the Navy for 33 years, spending much of his career in Newport, RI. After retirement, Matthew drove truck for the Navy Exchange and after moving back to Vermont, he worked for the Vermont State Highway Department. He is survived by his sons Robert Currier and his wife Ruth, Garry Lawrence and his wife Rachel, and Harold Lawrence and his wife Jeanne, and a daughter Carolyn Lawrence, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by four brothers; Russell, Richard, Kenneth and Harvey Lawrence. A private burial will be held at the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Richmond, VT. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
