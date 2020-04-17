Harold George Tolman GREENSBORO — Harold George Tolman (HT) passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2020, after battling a long illness. Harold was born on April 19, 1943, the son of Elsie and George Tolman. His childhood was spent working on his family farm in Greensboro, on the land that is now known as Tolman Corners. Harold was a tireless worker for his entire life. He was known for his talent in building homes and his masonry work. After retiring from construction, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service as the Greensboro and Greensboro Bend rural mail carrier until he retired in 2012. Harold will be remembered for his many years of public service; he served three terms as a member of the Hazen Union School Board, served as a volunteer fireman, a member of the Greensboro Planning Commission and served eight terms as a lister for the town. He and his wife Lorraine were the recipients of the Greensboro Award in 2006, in recognition of their continued commitment to the town that Harold loved and his ancestors helped to establish. Harold also served as cemetery sexton, and worked for many years as the custodian at the Greensboro Town Hall, Greensboro Elementary and Lakeview Union School. He spent 30 years coaching youth in Greensboro, ensuring that local children had the opportunity to positively experience both Little League baseball and basketball. Harold was an avid Red Sox fan. He enjoyed sports, but he will be most remembered for countless Tuesday night summer softball games in which the pitches he threw were from a spot in the Greensboro field he loved and worked in as a young boy. For decades, Harold also looked forward to the annual Father’s Day tradition of family vacations to the ocean in Maine. Harold is survived by his four children, his son, Jefferson Tolman and his wife Jacquelyn (Ramsay) of Greensboro; three daughters, Laurie Hodgdon of Stowe, Annette Jones and her husband, Jim of Craftsbury, Penny Jones and her husband, Andy of Elmore. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Chris, Brent, Hannah, Nicole, Logan, Emily, Alysha, Kaitlyn, Abigail and Meghan; and eight great-grandchildren with two soon to be born. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Carr, her husband Mike and their two boys. Harold was predeceased by his loving wife, Lorraine in 2017. The family is planning a memorial service and Catholic Mass to be held in summer 2020. Burial will be in the Tolman family lot in the Greensboro Cemetery. The Town of Greensboro has established The Tolman Recreational Fund to honor Harold's memory. The fund will be used to support the continuation of youth sports at Tolman Corners. Contributions to this fund can be made to the Tolman Recreational Fund, c/o the Town of Greensboro. Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service of Hardwick.
