Harold G. Tolman GREENSBORO — Calling hours for Harold George Tolman, who died April 14, 2020, will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick, followed by burial with his late wife, Lorraine Tolman, in Greensboro Village Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Tolman Recreational Fund, in care of Town of Greensboro, P.O. Box 119, Greensboro, VT 05841.
