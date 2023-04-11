Harold F. Thompson BERLIN — Harold F. Thompson, 54, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Pennsylvania. Born on October 10, 1968, in New Milford, CT, he was the son of Richard and Evelyn “Jane” (Zeigler) Thompson, Sr. He met and married the love of his life, Jennie Erdos on August 30, 2003. Harold worked for Bellavance Trucking as an over the road Truck Driver. He enjoyed this job especially when his wife was in the passenger seat with him. Together they visited forty-eight states. He served in the Army Reserves and the Vermont National Guard. He was also a past member of the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department. Harold enjoyed being with his family and travelling with Jennie and he was also a huge NASCAR fan. He was a big teddy bear to many people, if someone needed something done he would do it. Always had a smile on his face. Survivors include his wife Jennie of Berlin; his daughters Genevieve (Thomas) Peck of Waitsfield and Donna Jo Newton of Barre; his son Daniel Davis of Barre; his mother Jane, his brother Richard (Tammy) Thompson, Jr. of Tennessee and his sister Cathy (Brent) Ashford of Barre as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and his grandson Jayden Peck. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Canadian Club of Barre on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecting Hope, PO 1028, Barre, VT 05641 or via www.connectinghopecvt.org an organization that he volunteered a lot of time to. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com m.
