Harold E. Ruggles MONTPELIER — Harold Edwin Ruggles, 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by many loved ones at Woodridge Nursing Home on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Harold was born in the summer of 1926, the oldest child of the late Howard and Susan (Parker) Ruggles. He attended schools in North Hyde Park. Harold had worked at several farms in Lamoille County, then moved to Montpelier, and worked in the lawn mowing business. He was also in the Army for a short amount of time in 1949. Beginning at an early age, Harold loved to dance while he was growing up. He would later attend square dancing with his parents. He never lost his love to dance! While dancing, Harold could be seen wearing his favorite shirt, his special square-dancing tie, and his shiny shoes. He would show up weekly to swing his partners around with the Monty family (Anita and Al), as most knew them. Al Monty was Harold’s favorite caller, and Harold was never short on partners with quick steps and swirls on the floor. On one special night, Al Monty introduced Harold to Priscilla Goss, and it was love from that moment on. Harold and Priscilla got married in June of 1996, and they were together until her passing in 2012. Harold was also involved in the Senior Citizens Center. He loved all games and activities, but he was “King of Bingo;” he rarely lost. He was also on WCAX-TV as a senior citizen special. Harold loved every day as if it was a new present to open up and enjoy. His hugs and smiles could cheer up the saddest person on any day. He is survived by his sister, Lucy and her husband, Robert Frasier; a brother, Francis Ruggles; a niece, Barbara and her husband, Scott Goodrich; a nephew, Donald "Tip" Ruggles; a grandniece, Kimberly and husband Lawrence Smith; a grandnephew, Kristopher and his wife, Patricia Goodrich; a great-great-niece, Carolina June Goodrich; and many cousins and friends. In addition to his parents and his wife, Priscilla, he was predeceased by his sisters-in-law, Agnes, Pauline and Lois Ruggles; and his brother, Donald Howard Ruggles. The family wishes to thank the staff and friends at Pioneer Apartments for their friendship during his years of living there. Also, the family wishes to thank the Spruce Common wing at Woodridge Nursing Home, and the ladies in Activities, for their excellent love and care of Harold. Any memorial contributions may be made to Woodridge Nursing Home, c/o the Activities Dept., Attn: Heather, 142 Woodridge Drive, Berlin, VT 05602. There will be a service at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
