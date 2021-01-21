Harold E. Jones EAST BARRE — Harold E. “Jonesy” Jones, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at his home in East Barre, Vermont, with his family by his side. Harold was born on Sept. 29, 1938, in East Barre, Vermont. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold F. and Elsie M. Jones; and his brother, Howard Jones. He was married on April 11, 1964, to Barbara A. Wright of Barre. They resided in East Barre all of their married life. Among his interests were following NASCAR and Formula One racing, watching UFC fights, camping, traveling, auto restoration, attending auto auctions, snowmobiling and hanging out with family and friends. If Harold was not working, he was chasing the races. He was known by many as the Race Chaser. He would also be found working on cars in his garage which was a lifetime hobby of his. Harold loved to fix, paint and flip automobiles. Harold served in the National Guard until he received an honorable discharge. Harold worked in the auto industry until he retired in 2000. He worked for Perry Auto, Bond Auto, Bailey Brothers, and retired from Fisher Auto Parts. Harold loved his family dearly. He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Jones of East Barre; sister, Barbara Taylor of Berlin; three loving daughters: Raylene Black of Denver, North Carolina, and children Tiffany Swoboda and husband Gary of Hermon, Maine, Derek Black and fianceé Shannon Luckman of Denver, North Carolina; Elizabeth LaPerle and husband Gary of East Barre, Vermont, and children Travis LaPerle and wife Jaycie, Justin LaPerle and companion Hailee Holt; Jaime Jones of Williamstown, Vermont, and children Taylor Smith and Jordan Jones. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Madison Despault, Lydia and Ariana Swoboda. There will be no services per Harold’s request and due to COVID-19. Harold will be laid to rest in the Wilson Cemetery in Barre, Vermont, in the spring of 2021 at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, Vermont.
