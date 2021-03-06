Gwendolynn J. Dutton BARRE — Gwendolynn June Dutton, 67, passed away Saturday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Four Seasons Care Home in Northfield, after a long and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Born in Montpelier on Oct. 26, 1953, she was the daughter of Neva (Norton) Olsen. Gwendolynn was a 1971 graduate of Spaulding High School in Barre. As a young woman, she was busy rising her family. She worked at various jobs, but truly enjoyed her employment at the Rowan Court Nursing home, as a nursing assistant, until her retirement due to declining health. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and knitting, as well as spending time with friends and family. Gwendolynn is loved and mourned by her family: her mother, Neva Olsen of Woodstock, Illinois; her children, Deanna Merrell and her husband, Chris, of Woodstock, Illinois, Travis Gilman and his wife, Nina, of Orlando, Florida, and Craig Gilman and his wife, Jessica, of Rocklin, California; three grandchildren, Kiera, Blake and Julie; as well as extended family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m. at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home, 48 South Main St., Waterbury, Vermont. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Four Seasons Care Home, 135 South Main St., Northfield, VT 05663. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.