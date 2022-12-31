Guy J. George MINOA, NY — Guy Johnston George, 97, of Minoa, NY, passed away December 20, 2022 surrounded by family at the VA hospital in Syracuse. Born in Barre, VT, on February 17, 1925, he was the son of the late Guy K. and Margaret (Johnston) George. A graduate of Spaulding High School, Class of 1943, Vermont Junior College, and an alumnus of the University of Vermont. Guy was a Veteran of WWII, serving 33 months in the China, Burma, India Theatre in the Army Air Force. In 1954 he married Alice Bancroft, whom he loved with all his heart, and built a life together for 62 years. He had a 34-year career at Paragon Supply Company, retiring in 1990. Guy was a member and trustee of Shiloh Bible Church and loved to help others, driving for Meals on Wheels and F.I.S.H. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing bridge and socializing at the Manlius and Minoa Senior Centers. In his younger years Guy was an accomplished basketball player in college, the Army, and later in the US Senior Games. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Alice; brother, William George; and nephew, Steven George. A true reflection of the Greatest Generation, Guy lived his life with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience, and will be missed by so many. Surviving are his children, Kathleen (Clinton Ramsey) George of Cross Lanes WV, Guy B. (Ann Cain) George of Buffalo NY, William (Dianna Bailey) George of Tulsa OK; and Margaret (Michael) Crawford of Auburn NY; grandchildren, Steven and Eric (Jenna) Ramsey, Kate (Bruce) Alexander, Annie and Susie George, Rachel, Sage and Riley Crawford; great-grandchildren, Penelope, Hank, Delilah and Rory Alexander, Jack Ramsey; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Wednesday January 4, from 4-7:00 p.m. at R. H. Schepp & Son Minoa Chapel, 6530 Schepp’s Corners Rd. A funeral service will be Thursday January 5 at 10:00 a.m. at Shiloh Bible Church, 7125 Kirkville Rd. East Syracuse, NY 13057. The family would like to thank the exceptional nursing staff on Floor 8 at the VA Hospital for the dedicated care and comfort provided to Guy and his family over the last 3 months while in Hospice care. In lieu of flowers contributions in Guy’s memory may be made to the Manlius Senior Center or Shiloh Bible Church. For guest book, please visit: www.SCHEPPFAMILY.com, R.H. SCHEPP & SON, Minoa 315-637-3214.
