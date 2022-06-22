Guy L. Delyea RANDOLPH - Guy Leo Delyea, 51, of Randolph, VT, passed unexpectedly at his home in Randolph on June 16, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born in Lewiston, Maine July 18, 1970 to John and Charlotte Delyea. He grew up in Montpelier and Randolph, Vermont, and graduated from Randolph Union High School in 1989. Guy saw no limit to life's possibilities. He started his first business when he was a freshman in high school and bartended at Ashley's, the local bar, as a senior. His DJ business was a mainstay for two decades - he was a natural entertainer and Master of Ceremonies for countless weddings and events. Guy became a skilled and meticulous painter who took great pride in his work in Vermont and Maine. At 41, he joined the Merchant Marines, conquered boot camp, and shipped in Europe, the Middle East, and off the coast of the United States. Throughout his life he was a caregiver to those with developmental disabilities. Guy invested himself deeply in every aspect of his life. Of all things in life, Guy was most proud of his daughter, Jamie; she was his light. Inseparable and best friends; they worked and played together - DJing, painting, carousing on the Maine coast, taking in concerts, and sharing each other's lives. When she introduced him to Jon, who would become her husband, they became fast friends. Jamie, Jon, and grand-dog Cooper colored his life, and he colored theirs. He shared his humor, optimism, love, and friendship freely; he embodied compassion and kindness, always available to friends and strangers alike. He made it a point to never miss a chance to say I love you. He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Lemieux; her husband, Jonathan Lemieux; his grand-dog, Cooper; his brother, Jacques Delyea; and his foster brother, Jonathan Fletcher - all of Randolph. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Charlotte Delyea. A funeral service will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Day Funeral Home in Randolph, Vermont at 2:00 PM. It will be followed by a Celebration of his Life at his home at 1 Franklin Street, Randolph. A private graveside service will follow at a later date. As a tribute to his spirit, we ask that contributions in lieu of flowers be made to your local food shelf. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.
