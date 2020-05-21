Gudrun Haland STAVANGER, Norway — Gudrun Håland was a remarkable person: Born in Germany July 13, 1929, before Hitler came to power, grew up when the country became a dictatorship, was brought along by her father to clean up dead body parts of her classmates after the airplanes poured death over the city. Then she came to experience the brutal abuse and cruel assaults of Russian soldiers. She spoke up and stood up for others, was fearless but also vulnerable. For the rest of her life, she would fight against injustice, totalitarian thinking and any attempt to sabotage freedom of speech. “Where everyone thinks alike, no one thinks,” she proclaimed in a strong voice when someone would look down on those who claimed anything other than the majority opinion. She did not accept attacks on those who had a different skin color, gender or sexual orientation, or god. She had no faith in naïve forgiveness, but felt that reconciliation was necessary to move the world out of the dark shadows of history. The fire in her belly was caring for others. She was preoccupied with the degrading situation of refugees, for she and her family had experienced going from town to town after the war, coming to a new square, lining up in hopes of being allowed to stay, just to experience being sent on their way. Miraculously, she and her husband, Dagfinn, found each other and created a lively and loving home for their four children, Trond Magne, Dag Folke, Barb and Maike (and Roberta Garland) of Montpelier. She was warm-hearted, brave and unyielding. For 90 years, she practiced generosity and goodness and fought for justice. She died April 30, 2020, in Stavanger, Norway. Besides her children, she leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Kaia Soleil of Montpelier; Katharina, Filip, Thomas and Bjørn Tore of Norway; Mareile of Scotland. For a memorial guestbook, visit https://hafrsfjord.vareminnesider.no/.
